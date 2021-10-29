Scrypta Trading Up 480.7% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 480.7% higher against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,895.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00047404 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001192 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,328,746 coins and its circulating supply is 18,528,746 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

