Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 67,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

SCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

