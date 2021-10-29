Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

