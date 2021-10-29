Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $2.66. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 512,315 shares.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

