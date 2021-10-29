Secret Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Secret has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $29.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00014487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00302127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

