Secure Pad (SEPA) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $876,903.67 and $6,956.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00010519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.15 or 1.00413253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.88 or 0.06992821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

