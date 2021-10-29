Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,598.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $528,226.90 and approximately $29,598.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.