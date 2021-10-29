Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

