Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.46 million and $6.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005566 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

