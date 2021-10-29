Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and $1.45 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00228081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

