Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Łukasz Rędziniak Buys 342,000 Shares

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

SENX opened at GBX 2.07 ($0.03) on Friday. Serinus Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.