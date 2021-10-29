Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Łukasz Rędziniak Buys 342,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

SENX opened at GBX 2.07 ($0.03) on Friday. Serinus Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

