Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $670.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

