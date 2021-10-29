Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGBAF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

