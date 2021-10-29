Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $21.48. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 37,833 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.
Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.