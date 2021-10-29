Shadows One Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,599.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $576,599.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

