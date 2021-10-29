Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

