Shopping (SPI) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $55.00 or 0.00087544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $50.97 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,774 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

