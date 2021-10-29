Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 54.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACFN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

