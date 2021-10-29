Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 54.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACFN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Acorn Energy
