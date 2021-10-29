Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Decreases By 59.1%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.29. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

