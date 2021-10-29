Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Drops By 55.0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ANPC opened at $2.67 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

