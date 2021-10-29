Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 53.5%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARDS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

