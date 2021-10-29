Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Grows By 118.6%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AXIM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,800. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
