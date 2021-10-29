Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Grows By 118.6%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXIM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,800. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

