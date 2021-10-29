Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Decreases By 55.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

