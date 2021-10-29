Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 55.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.