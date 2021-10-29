Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Decreases By 64.9%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,662. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

