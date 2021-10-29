Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Decreases By 55.6%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

