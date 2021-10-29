Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Expands By 110.8%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the September 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 387,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

