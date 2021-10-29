Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 100.0%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNA Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.