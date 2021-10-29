Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 100.0%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNA Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

