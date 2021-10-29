Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Drops By 56.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMCF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

