Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Increases By 100.0%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FZT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

