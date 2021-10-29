Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 65.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTXD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 11,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

