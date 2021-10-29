Short Interest in Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Increases By 100.0%

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FBOHY stock remained flat at $$41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38. Forbo has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $41.16.
