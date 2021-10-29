Short Interest in Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Increases By 100.0%

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FBOHY stock remained flat at $$41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38. Forbo has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Get Forbo alerts:

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.