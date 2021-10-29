Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Grows By 104.0%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FACT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

