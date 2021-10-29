Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Expands By 112.0%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HECOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 253,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,956. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

