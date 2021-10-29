Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Drops By 52.1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $2,247,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.75 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

