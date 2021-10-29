Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Rises By 104.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 30th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

