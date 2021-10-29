Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Rises By 103.5%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the September 30th total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

