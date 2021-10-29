Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Expands By 100.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $110.24.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
