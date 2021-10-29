Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Expands By 100.0%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

