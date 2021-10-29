Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Increases By 100.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

