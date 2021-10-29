Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Expands By 100.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of JSCPY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.52.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JSR had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $751.98 million for the quarter.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

