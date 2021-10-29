Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Grows By 102.7%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 25,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. Kirin has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.