Short Interest in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Expands By 100.0%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:SQLV opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.45% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

