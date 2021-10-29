Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 55.6%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

LZAGY opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

