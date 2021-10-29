Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Declines By 55.0%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Mace Security International has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

