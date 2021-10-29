Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Rises By 116.3%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the September 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,871. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.