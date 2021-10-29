Short Interest in Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Rises By 100.0%

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NLFKF stock remained flat at $$29.75 during trading hours on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

