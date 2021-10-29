Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Expands By 100.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCCW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 7,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Get PCCW alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.