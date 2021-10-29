Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Drops By 59.6%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PTE opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

