Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Expands By 105.5%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Pontem stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Pontem has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get Pontem alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pontem by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.