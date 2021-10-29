Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Drops By 53.4%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.33. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.