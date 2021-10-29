Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Drops By 53.4%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
